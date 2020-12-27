Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

