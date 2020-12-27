Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $134.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.45. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $136.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,071,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $2,110,457. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LCII. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

