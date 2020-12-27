Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.33 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,366.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

