Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLW opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $621.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

