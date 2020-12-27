Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 136 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Atrion were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Atrion during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atrion by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion stock opened at $630.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.14. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $764.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.27 and a 200-day moving average of $634.89.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 21.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

