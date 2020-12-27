Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,499 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

