6,893 Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Anterix by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Anterix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its stake in Anterix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

