CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNX. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

