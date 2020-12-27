Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 6,191 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Vision by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,796,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter.

EYE stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

