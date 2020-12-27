Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cimpress by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $86.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $126.74.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. Analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

