California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Repay worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repay by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,384 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Repay by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repay by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Repay by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,181 shares of company stock worth $4,519,480. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

