Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.