$9.58 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will post sales of $9.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.16 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. The Alkaline Water reported sales of $8.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $49.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million.

Shares of WTER opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

