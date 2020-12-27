MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei Sells 15,000 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,454,651.15.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$166,921.00.

MAG stock opened at C$23.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.49. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.33 and a 12 month high of C$26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.20.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3994969 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.01.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

