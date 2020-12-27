43,006 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 116.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after buying an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the second quarter worth approximately $52,816,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

