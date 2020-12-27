California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 19.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

FLR opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

