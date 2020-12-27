California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Rambus worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after buying an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,026,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Rambus by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Rambus stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,249.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,452.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

