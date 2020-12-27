California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,237,000 after acquiring an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $220,937.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,498,717. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.