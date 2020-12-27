California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,247 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Chimera Investment worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CIM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

