Jane Street Group LLC Sells 114,081 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114,081 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 65.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The firm has a market cap of $282.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALDX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

