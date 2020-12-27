Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,739 Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $1,960,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $5,835,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. II alerts:

NYSE PIC opened at $29.78 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.