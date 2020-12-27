Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Insteel Industries worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,799,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,317 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIN opened at $23.06 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $445.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $138.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

