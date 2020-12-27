German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of German American Bancorp worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of GABC opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.37 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. Analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

