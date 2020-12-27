CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CAI International were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 550.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CAI International by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAI. BidaskClub lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $547.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.78. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $35.76.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

