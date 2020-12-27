Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.05

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and traded as low as $12.77. Hang Lung Properties shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 19,263 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.