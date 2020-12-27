MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) (LON:MYSQ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) (LON:MYSQ) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.29. MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.

MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) Company Profile (LON:MYSQ)

MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySQUAR Limited (MYSQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.