Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 191.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of CPS opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.19. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPS. BidaskClub cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.