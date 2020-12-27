(BEEP.L) (LON:BEEP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $318.50

(BEEP.L) (LON:BEEP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.50 and traded as low as $318.50. (BEEP.L) shares last traded at $318.50, with a volume of 1,038 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.50.

About (BEEP.L) (LON:BEEP)

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for (BEEP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BEEP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.