Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $40,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

MNST stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

