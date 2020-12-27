16,647 Shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Concert Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.79. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

