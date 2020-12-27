First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Stock Position Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.58% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $11.73 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

