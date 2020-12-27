Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 31,776 Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Taiwan Liposome at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

TLC stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 1,514.38% and a negative return on equity of 129.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

