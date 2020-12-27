Jane Street Group LLC Invests $158,000 in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPFF opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

