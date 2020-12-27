Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 214,297 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214,297 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of General Electric worth $37,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

