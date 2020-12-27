Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 346,200 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 19.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 14.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 564,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 27.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 44.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TGNA. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

