Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,601 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Automatic Data Processing worth $47,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. TIAA FSB increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.4% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $176.56 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold a total of 75,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

