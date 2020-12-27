Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $41,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.