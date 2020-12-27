Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 42,820 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 999,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 42,820 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Twitter were worth $44,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 189.3% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NYSE TWTR opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,148. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

