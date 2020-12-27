Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $53,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.21.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.