Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,453 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sysco were worth $50,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sysco by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.