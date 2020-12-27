State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,565.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

