Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) versus Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Head-To-Head Survey

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.5% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aspen Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $590.18 million 14.99 $229.67 million $3.36 38.84 Grow Capital $2.37 million 10.04 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology 37.15% 49.40% 18.59% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aspen Technology and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 1 3 3 0 2.29 Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Grow Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

