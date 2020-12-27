$430.46 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post $430.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.22 million and the highest is $446.70 million. AAR posted sales of $553.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AAR by 37.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AAR by 2.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

