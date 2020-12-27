Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Post reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

POST stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.73. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

