AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 370,522 NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 370,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 114.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 40.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of NH stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH).

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.