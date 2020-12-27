AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $808,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,284. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $48.02 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

