AQR Capital Management LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 349.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the third quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRET. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of IRET opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

