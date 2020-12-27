AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,239 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 157.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Forestar Group worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 126,191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

FOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

