Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 66.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,018,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 375,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 366,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.4% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,176,000 after buying an additional 68,416 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $89.56 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $100.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.