Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $928,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $135,883.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NTLA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Summer Street started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

